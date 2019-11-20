On Nov. 16, 2019, beloved Brian C. “Bubba” Maines, 13 years of age, the superhero of his family, passed away at Hershey Children’s Hospital. His family was at his side to say goodbye.
He is predeceased by his great-grandparents, Albert and Margaret Nielson and Ester Maines; also his grandfathers, Donald J. Phelan and Leonard C. Maines Sr. He is survived by his mother Colleen (nee Phelan) Baudrau and stepfather Frederick Baudrau; grandmothers, Margaret Wilson and Rebecca Maines; and his father Leonard C. Maines Jr.
Brian is also survived by his loving big brother Charles Miller Jr.; niece Alyssa Miller; nephew Charles (Chase) Miller III; and his older sisters, Amanda Maines and Alysha Maines. He is also lovingly remembered by Tonya Anderson, Kirsten Pickett and her children Delanie and TJ, Shawn Peters, and many close friends of his mother and stepfather and siblings.
Our superhero’s journey began in Harrisburg Hospital on the morning of Jan. 1, 2006, as he was born 15 weeks premature and then suffered a traumatic brain injury in March 2007. He fought a long fight through his life of nearly 14 years until Brian’s true act of heroism on Nov. 17 by way of organ donation to Gift of Life Donor Program. This allows people fighting for their lives to have a better chance of survival. He was honored for this by a Heroes’ Last Walk to the operating room. We feel this was God’s plan and made our Brian a true Hero.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320. Services will be officiated by Pastor Billy Stitely of Destiny Church and hosted by Assoc. Pastor Tim Pickett and members of Liberty Worship Center. Family and friends may plan to arrive to share time with the immediate family between 12 p.m. and the main service which is to start at 1 p.m., followed by light luncheon and remembrance of Brian’s life.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
