Thad A. Schmidt, 59, 1513 Edinborough Circle, Landisville, Pa., died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1960, in Gettysburg, the son of the late C. Earl Schmidt and Elizabeth Shue Schmidt of Lancaster, Pa.
Thad was a former member of Bethel Mennonite Church and lately attended Worship Center in Lancaster County. Thad worked at the HART Center in New Oxford for 35 years. He lived with his loving parents for 52 years before moving to a residential group home in York County. Two years later he moved to a home in Landisville to be closer to his family. The staff of Excentia Human Services provided his care and gave him many opportunities to enrich his life for the past five years.
While in Landisville, he enjoyed music and dancing, going to concerts, attending plays, taking airplane and helicopter rides, and spending time with his housemates and family.
Thad is survived by his mother Elizabeth Shue Schmidt; a sister Joyce Wenger and her husband Jerry of Conestoga, Pa.; and a nephew Stephen Wenger.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Terry Shue and Rev. Nelson Yoder officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the HART Center, 450 East Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA 17350; or Excentia Human Services, 1810 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
