Rodney Edmond, 35, of Gettysburg, died suddenly Saturday morning, Aug. 1, 2020.
Born Feb. 7, 1985, in Winter Haven, Fla., he was the son of Marie Carmelie Jeanlus, of Gettysburg, and Thermolien Edmond.
Rodney was a member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Church. He was involved in community service in the Adams County area, using his bright smile and simple, genuine gestures to sow happiness wherever he went. He could often be found collecting litter along the sidewalks of Gettysburg and carrying flowers in case he encountered someone who needed some beauty in their lives.
Rodney worked with Jim Tillett on a range of construction projects in the community, including the recent renovation of the Garry Owens Irish Pub.
He was a 2004 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, where he was an athlete, as well as Homecoming King.
In addition to his parents, Rodney is survived by his daughter, Miraya Jeanine Edmond; his brother, Walner Edmond and his wife Heather; and his sister, Noline Edmond.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family, however, there will be a time for the public to visit (because of COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be present) for strictly one hour from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
