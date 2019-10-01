Barbara M. Wego, wife, homemaker, and registered nurse, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Boe.
She was in residence at the Shook Home in Chambersburg. Prior to that she resided at the Village of Luther Ridge, a retirement community, and in Carroll Valley, for 18 years.
She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Barbara had a career as a registered nurse, specializing in pediatric nursing. Her first employment was in Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of her most enjoyable and satisfying experiences was as a substitute school nurse in Gettysburg Area Public Schools. Her work spanned hospitals and doctors’ offices in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
She attended North High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Mounds-Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, receiving her registered nurse degree from Hamline University.
She is survived by her husband James, whom she married in 1956: two children, Stephen of Germantown, Maryland, and Jennifer of Lawrence, Kansas; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Christina, and Ashley; and four great-grandchildren.
Her interests and activities were varied, including her love of singing, interacting with young girls, and partnering with her husband in working for improved civil and human rights for all people. Her singing encompassed a lifetime of church choirs and 20 years with International Sweet Adeline choruses in Gettysburg and Harrisburg.
She was a volunteer in a hospice program, human right organizations, and food pantry operations. She had an active, ever-expanding role in the Girl Scout organization at troop leader roles and innovative program development in the headquarter area in the Capital Region governing the Washington D.C. area, including suburbs. She received a Lifetime Achievement award from this organization subsequent to developing an intern program with Congress for participation by Senior Scout level girls. Barbara also pursued a myriad of interests such as quilting, hiking, and bird watching.
There will be a graveside service at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery in Gettysburg.
Should anyone wish to make a memorial contribution, it may be directed to the Wildlife Land Trust, an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States, at 2100 L Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. Its purpose is to protect wildlife by preserving their natural habitat and/or sanctuaries.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
