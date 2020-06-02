Earl C. Rhea, age 57, of Orrtanna, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Thursday, March 7, 1963, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Earl C. Hess and Virginia K. (Fravel) Hinchman.
Earl attended Littlestown High School. He was employed by J. A Myers Homes in Hanover. He had also worked at IESI in Fayetteville.
He enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife, sister and friends. He loved being at the beach, spending time in the mountains and going on road trips. Earl especially enjoyed the 4 Musketeer Time with his boy, Brad. Spending time with family and his dog, Brenley was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Angela C. (Miller) Rhea. He is also survived by two sons, Joshua C. and wife Amy Rhea of Littlestown, and Shane E. McCleaf of Biglerville; one sister, Sue L. Myers of Biglerville; one brother, Kevin M. Rhea of Biglerville; nieces, Jackie and husband Brad Adams of Gettysburg and Chelsea Miller of Arendtsville; and extended family. He is also survived by his fur grandbabies, Kosmo and Banks. He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Cecil Hinchman.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held outdoors at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Dugan Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses online at DuganFH.com.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
