Albert F. Lowas Jr., 70, of East Berlin, entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Rosemary (George) Lowas with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 3, 1949, in Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of the late Albert F. and Muriel (Alt) Lowas.
Albert retired from the United States Air Force Reserves as a lieutenant colonel, and also retired as a director of the Base Conversion Agency for the Senior Executive Service of the Department of the Air Force.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford, where he was a member of the finance council and a Eucharistic minister. Albert was a substitute teacher and the Robotics Club advisor for Bermudian Springs High School, and he also served on the Adams County Planning Commission.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Dr. Albert F. Lowas III of Oklahoma City, Okla., Dr. Stefanie Lowas of Worcester, Mass., and Staff Sgt. Michael J. Lowas of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Michael J. Lowas Jr., Alyssa K. Lowas, Melanie R. Lowas, Brody Lowas, Reece Lowas, Sheldon Lowas, and Lela Lowas; and three siblings, Rita Valega of Stillwater, Okla., and Christina Kovalevich and Wanda Zamini, both of East Berlin. He was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Beiles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Albert may be made to The American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112; or CureSearch, P.O. Box 45781, Baltimore, MD 21297-5781; or United Service Organizations, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
