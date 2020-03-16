John Addison Sr., 92, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, March 16. Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, he was the son of the late Fred Addison Sr. and Lillian Addison.
John (Jack) is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rebecca Addison. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Judy Welling of Glen Burnie, Md., Regina Aris of Towson, Md., and Debbie Addison of Laurel, Md., and a late son John Addison Jr.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
John was a retired US Army officer reaching the rank of CW3 in his 22 years in the Army Security Agency (ASA) branch of the service. He was stationed in many locations during his service, including Virginia, Massachusetts, and Hawaii, as well as the Philippines, Germany, Korea and Ethiopia.
Since John was very young when he retired, he held down many other jobs including delivering the mail in Bedford, Pa., while he and Becky maintained a home with 20 acres including beehives, chickens, pigs and a goat. He eventually retired in Gettysburg.
John was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church of Hanover, Pa., and member (and former treasurer) of the Military Officers Association of America. John was an avid stamp collector since high school. He and Rebecca attended many of the retired military reunions held across the USA.
Memorial services will be at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg at a later date to be determined due to COVID-19 precautions. An interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Gilchrist Hospice. A special thank you to the people at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, Md., for their loving care and support during his final days.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.