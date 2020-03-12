Helen L. Clouser, 93, of Littlestown, died Thursday, March 12, at Martin’s Care Home. She was the wife of William H. Clouser who died Aug 22, 2007. Born Feb. 23, 1927 in Littlestown, Helen was the daughter of the late Irvin and Mae (Snyder) Shanefelter. She was retired from Jack Tar Togs, formerly of Littlestown, since 1983 after 30 years of employment.
Surviving are her brother Charles Jacoby and Joy of Camp Hill; her nephew Michael L. Clouser and Sharon of Littlestown and her niece Connie Murren and Stephen of Littlestown. Helen was predeceased by her brother Merle Bair and her niece Sharon L. Harn. She was a member of Christ UCC, Littlestown. Helen loved living in North Ft. Myers, Florida for 32 years prior to coming back to Littlestown. She also enjoyed gardening.
A private graveside memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Helen’s name be sent to Martin’s Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
