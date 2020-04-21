Lois Mae Ferrence, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, at Gettysburg Center-Genesis.
Born June 23, 1927, in York, Pa., she was the youngest of five children born to the late Estella and Ervin Ferrence. She graduated from William Penn High School, attended Rosenfield Beauty School and worked as a hairdresser in the York area.
After many summers spent visiting Gettysburg, she and her dear friend Evadel Crider moved here permanently in 1955. She became an extremely involved member of the Methodist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, a choir member, and pianist for the children’s choir, among many other roles.
Still she found time to tend to her beautiful flowers and yard, read books and listen to all kinds of music. She never turned down an invitation to go out to eat. She thrived on good food and good friends.
Lois Mae is survived by four nieces, Linda McCoy of Dover, Pa., Barbara Burgess of Haymarket, Va., Betsy Deveney of York, Pa., and Terri Jordan of Lewisburg, W.Va., and their families. She leaves behind many, many devoted friends, especially Terry and John Latschar and Sue Ressler. She will be forever missed by her two cats, Archie and Tinkerbell, and her entire church family.
A service to celebrate the extraordinary life of Lois Mae Ferrence will be held at a later date when we can safely come together again.
Memorial contributions in Lois Mae’s name may be sent to Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
