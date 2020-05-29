Jane Opdyke Tilberg, 94, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg.
She was the wife of the late Rev. Dr. Cedric W. Tilberg, who died May 21, 2002, they were married for 56 years.
Born Mary Jane Opdyke on September 21, 1925 in Washington, DC, Mrs. Tilberg was the daughter of the late George M. and Mary Henninger Opdyke. She lived in Washington until her marriage in 1946.
A graduate of Eastern High School in Washington, Mrs. Tilberg attended Wilson Teacher’s College in that city, alter receiving her BA degree from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Glenside, PA. In 1946 she completed studies at the Lutheran Deaconess School in Baltimore.
Mrs. Tilberg was active in Lutheran congregations in Washington and Central Pennsylvania, where her husband served as pastor. She also worked for some years for the Foundation of the Lutheran Church in America, in New York City, retiring in 1983.
At the time of her death she was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg.
As a member of the Women’s League of Gettysburg College, Mrs. Tilberg held a number of offices over the years, including president of the General League. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women, the Lutheran Deaconess School Alumnae, Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, Sigma Tau Delta National English Fraternity, and the Adult Choir of St. James Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Tilberg is survived by a daughter, Karin Rebecca Tilberg and her husband William Christopher Smith, of Orono, ME, and granddaughter, Linnea Tilberg, of Boston, Mass.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. A private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to Lutheran Social Services, 1075 Old Harrisburg Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
