Terry L. Herman, age 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 16, 1944, in Biglerville, the son of the late Jacob Herman and Blanche (Pine) Herman.
Terry was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville. In his spare time, Terry enjoyed hunting, playing pool and spending time with his friends at the club events.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis of Arendtsville; three children, Terry Herman and wife Sharon of Arendtsville, Chris Herman of Orrtanna, and Kim Killen of Arendtsville; four sisters, Shelby Schultz and husband Fred, Shirley Breighner, Linda Arnold and Deb Ruth; two grandchildren, Matthew Killen and Courtney Herman; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Killen and Briella Killen.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main Street, Bendersville.
