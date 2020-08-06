Henry J. Schroen, age 91, of Aspers, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his daughter’s home. He was born Monday, Aug. 6, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late Edward N. and Bessie I. (Montgomery) Schroen Sr.
Henry attended St. Joseph’s Monetary School in Baltimore. He retired from Nurad Corp. in Baltimore after many years of service. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
For his hobbies, he built and assembled picture boxes of electric and horse drawn trolleys from Maryland and Pennsylvania. He has several of his art works on display in the Baltimore Street Car Museum. His favorite picture box was of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church as a field hospital during the Civil War.
He was a volunteer policeman for the Baltimore County Police Department. He served on the honor guard detail from Baltimore County when President Kennedy was assassinated.
His wife, Rosemary Frances (Gross) Schroen, passed away in 2019. He is survived by one daughter, Rosemarie A. and husband Henry Ratas of Aspers, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles W. Schroen, John F. Schroen and Edward N. Schroen Jr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Fr. Daniel Mitzel officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.
