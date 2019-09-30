Rodney K. Wolf Sr., 81, was a lifelong resident of Gettysburg. “Wolfe” took his last tractor ride on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
He was born on March 14, 1938 in Gettysburg and was the son of the late Roy C. and Leila M. (Cluck) Wolf.
Rodney graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1956 and served in the Army from 1956 to 1961. He owned and operated a bottled gas business and was a school bus contractor and driver for the Gettysburg Area School District for over 50 years. He also was a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years. Rodney was a lifelong member of the Barlow Fire Company, an avid antique tractor collector and an active member in the York-Adams 2 Cylinder Club.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty (Frey) Wolf; his children and their families Rodney K. Wolf Jr. of Littlestown, Ed Wolf of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Tammy Wolf of Glenolden, Pa.; four grandchildren, Becky, Cayd, Addy, and Broden; two great-grandchildren, Palmer and Adeline; and many extended loved ones and friends. Rodney was predeceased by his sister Mildred (Wolf) Benner; and three brothers, Jay, Claire and Stanley Wolf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Craig Arentz officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery with Ken Wolf, Randy Wolf, Phil Wolf, Tom Walter, Rick Frey and Rob Miller serving as pallbearers. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Rodney’s life by making a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the American Heart Association, the York-Adams 2 Cylinder Club, the Barlow Fire Company or any charity close to your heart.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
