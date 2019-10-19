Rose E. Miller passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at home in Waynesboro, Pa.
Rose was born on Sept. 27, 1940, to Ruth (Kint) and Charles Clapsadl at Gettysburg Hospital.
Rose married the late William C. Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth A. Little of Littlestown, and Becky Dingle of Waynesboro; and three grandsons. Rose is also survived by three sisters, Rita M. Shaffer of Fairfield, Mary T. Kirby of Waynesboro, and Jane C. Reed of Bendersville; and one brother Luke J. Clapsadl of East Berlin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
