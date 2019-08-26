Clifford W. Rice, age 89, of Bendersville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living Chambersburg in Fayetteville. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1930, the son of the late Ralph and Margaret A. (Cluck) Rice.
Cliff graduated from Biglerville High School in 1948 after which he worked on his parent’s farm for two years. He married his loving wife, Christine, in 1950 and spent the next five years working for his brother, Harold, on his fruit and vegetable farm. Cliff next worked at the Penn State fruit research facility in Arendtsville for seven years, after which he worked for an agricultural chemical company for five years. In the spring of 1968 Cliff started his career as the first independent fruit pest management consultant in Pennsylvania and continued to serve about 30 fruit growers until his retirement in 1993.
Cliff was a member of the Bendersville United Methodist Church and the Bendersville Fire Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sports, hunting, golfing, gardening, and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his two sons, Victor L. Rice of Chambersburg, and David C. and wife Betty Jo Rice of Bendersville; three grandchildren, Tabitha Rice of Carlisle, Matthew D. and wife Amy Rice of Bloomsburg, and Michael S. and soon-to-be wife MaryKate Rice of Fogelsville. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert and Ronald Rice, and three sisters, Barb May, Joyce Wertz, and Betty Culp. He was preceded in death by his wife Christine M. (Heller) Rice. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Wallace, Donald, and Ralph Jr. Rice; and his sisters, Kathryn Pitzer, Mary Carey, Evelyn Orner, Mildred Taylor and Ruth Starner.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
