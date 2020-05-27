Philip A. “Brownie” Brown, 74, of Abbottstown passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Nancy L. (Rohrauer) Brown.
Born Jan. 5, 1946, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ira and Marie C. (Renner) Brown.
Brownie is fondly remembered as a vibrant person with a colorful personality. As a professional truck driver, he spent over 55 years as an owner/operator.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Dwayne P. Brown and his wife Ann of Hanover, Chris E. Brown and his wife Cheryl of Hanover, Marlee J. Brown of Abbottstown, and K. Evan Brown of Abbottstown; one grandson, Dwayne D. Brown of Hanover; two brothers, Robert Brown and his wife Susan of Mesa, Ariz., and Michael Brown and his wife Nancy of Hanover; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to his parents, Brownie was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Brown; and three brothers, Ira Brown, Charles Brown and Lewis Brown.
A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Brown’s life will be held in private.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St., Abbottstown, PA 17301; or to Gift of Life by visiting www.giftoflife.org/contrib.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.