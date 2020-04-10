Justine L. Detwiler, age 91, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Lansdale, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Cadia Renaissance Healthcare in Millsboro, Del.
She was born in Biglerville, on Aug. 16, 1928, daughter of the late Roy Lawver and the late Eva Grace (Fohl) Lawver. Justine had worked as a high school teacher at the Plymouth White Marsh High School in Pennsylvania before working for the Norristown State Hospital for 22 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who always put others needs ahead of her own.
Justine loved to teach, ski, vacation in Arizona and spend time with her family and grandsons. She was a volunteer for Delaware Hospice with over 15 years of service and also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Sunshine, a camp for children with cancer near Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Larry and Roland Lawver.
She is survived by her husband of over 67 years, Robert H. Detwiler; a son Douglas Detwiler and his wife, Tina of Leonardtown, Md.; two grandsons, Steven Detwiler and David Detwiler; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Justine’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Justine’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963; or the Long Neck Cheer Center, 26089 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
