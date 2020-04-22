Larry Ray Brown, 61, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, died Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was born Nov. 4, 1958, in Staunton, Va.
Mr. Brown retired from Quad Graphics in Fairfield. He loved his family dearly and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed going to races and watching Westerns on TV. In his younger years he liked to go hunting.
Family members include his mother and stepfather, Robert A. and Nancy A. (Shull) Hall of Staunton; a sister, Penny K. Brown of Waynesboro; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barry J. and Priscilla Brown and Scott E. and Cindy Craig, all of Pennsylvania; stepbrothers, Steve Hall and wife, Sandy, of Staunton and Bobby Hall of Georgia; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Brown; and a stepbrother, Mike Hall.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Friends may view at the Henry Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.