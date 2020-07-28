Mary C. Bowling, 87, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of Gilbert P. Bowling, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Born Dec. 22, 1932, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mussetta (Schuchart) Sneeringer.
Mary was retired from Herff Jones Yearbooks in Gettysburg, and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover where she was a member of the Marion Movement.
Mary proudly served her country as a sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. She was also a 1950 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Mary was a very devout and generous woman who was active in the Pro-Life movement, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Dr. Christopher A. Bowling of Harrisburg, and G. Patrick Bowling and wife Eileen of Gettysburg; a grandson, Noah Niedererr; three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Maia, and Liam Niedererr; and five siblings, Suzanne Sanders of Hanover, Carol Michnowicz of Santa Clara, Calif., and Albert, Robert, and Eugene Sneeringer, all of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael D. Niedererr; and 10 siblings, Agnes Sneeringer, Evelyn Hess, Pauline Brown, and John, James, Edwin, Richard, Mark, Stephen, and Samuel Sneeringer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with prayers to be held at 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
