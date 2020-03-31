James "Topp" Bell, 54, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at home with family surrounding him.
James was the son of the late Raymond Green.
He is survived by his mother Ceola King; daughters, Ashley King, Jazzmin Bell, Liarae Bell,and Allean Bell; son Gerrid Bell; granddaughters, Riley and Riyan; sister Marsha Scott; and brothers, Ali Riley and Theodore Bell.
Topp took pleasure in his many family, friends, and acquaintances.
Due to the public health conditions, there will be no public service.
The family would like to thank you for your love and support.
