Harold E. Gulden, 89 of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home.
Born Nov. 1, 1929, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Cecil and Zora (Deatrick) Gulden.
Harold was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Constance A. “Connie” (Brumbaugh) Gulden, who died July 23, 2018.
He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, and had farmed in the Mt. Joy Township area for over 30 years. Harold had also helped deliver furniture for Trostle’s Furniture and later Schwartz’s Furniture for many years. He enjoyed bowling and shooting pool.
Harold was predeceased by his seven siblings and is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thank you goes out to the VNA of Hanover for their special care and kindness to Harold in his time of need.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Memorials can be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
