Paul G. Haller, age 93, formerly of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Friday, Oct. 8, 1926, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Earl G. and Mary (Piper) Haller.
Paul graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1944. He earned his B.A. in mathematics from Gettysburg College in 1950. He was formerly employed by Knouse Foods Inc. for 41 years, where he held various positions. He retired as vice president of operations in 1993.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Aspers, where he served on the altar guild and the church council. He served as chairperson for the remodeling of the fellowship room of the church.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theater.
His wife, Gloria K. (Kargas) Haller passed in 2001. He is survived by three sons, Steven G. and wife Julie Haller of Aspers, Michael E. and wife Vickie Haller of Biglerville, and Doug W. and wife Anne L. Haller of York Springs; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Theodore Hall of Barlow. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Haller.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 165, Aspers, PA 17304.
