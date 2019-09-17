Kathy Orwig Straile, 71, of Camp Hill, Pa. formerly of Arendtsville, fought a courageous battle against leukemia and entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Born Nov. 20, 1947, in Williamsport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eva (Sachs) Orwig. Kathy was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, John C. Straile, who died in 2006.
Kathy served the Gettysburg Area School District for 37 years, most recently as a paraprofessional at the James Gettys Elementary School. She was an active member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville ,where she had served as the Children’s Choir director, past member of the consistory and Altar Guild and sang in the Christmas Choir.
Kathy enjoyed playing bingo, attending musicals/theater events/concerts, loved to sing, going out to lunch/dinner with friends, Grammy to her twin granddaughters Ashlyn and Katelyn Matthews, playing solitaire, sending cards to family and friends to lift their spirits, watching her game shows, Penn State football, watching the news and writing poetry. Kathy also enjoyed talking and reminiscing about her childhood.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Priest and husband Kevin of Camp Hill, and Heather Matthews and husband Will of Arendtsville; twin granddaughters, Ashlyn and Katelyn Matthews of Arendtsville; brothers-in law, James Vail of Pennsylvania, and James Riley of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Kathy Fowler and husband Jerry of Tennessee, Maggie Riley of California, and Sandy Palmer and husband Tom of Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews, great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends who were like extended family. Kathy was predeceased by her sister Karen Vail, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2018.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of those who sent prayers, visited, gave cards, brought meals, made phone calls and loved their Mom/Grammy. Special acknowledgement to Marge Keller for her support to both Kathy and her daughters through this journey.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville, with Rev. George Heberling officiating. The family will receive friends at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville, following the memorial service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or Children’s Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, Hershey, PA 17033; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
