Leona M. Klunk, 90, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was the wife of Charles J. Klunk who died April 17, 2016. Born September 21, 1929 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Klunk) Gross.
Leona retired from Sonoco Products, Hanover. She was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, and a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown.
Her love of God and family was her life. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Daniel Klunk and wife Connie, Kenneth Klunk and wife Diana, Brian Klunk and wife JoAnn all of Hanover and Ann Moore and husband Phil of New Oxford; daughter-in-law Roselle Klunk; son-in-law Steven Walter; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael J. Klunk and David A. Klunk; a daughter, Judith Walter; grandson, Chad Walter; great-grandson, Jamison Shrader; and four siblings, James and Larry Gross, Betty Paugh and Catherine Crouse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with the rosary recited at 8 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Troy Klunk, Jason Walter, Eric Klunk, Ryan Klunk, Brian Moore, Tucker Klunk and Matthew Klunk.
Contributions in memory of Leona may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.