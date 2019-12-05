Vernon A. Ayers, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1939, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of the late Clarence V. and Ellen (Carter) Ayers.
Vernon was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages, formerly Duffy Motts, as a truck driver for many years. He had also driven for Frock Brothers in New Oxford for many years
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, June M. (Gochenour) Ayers. He is also survived by two daughters, Kim A. and husband Darryl Inman of Aspers, and Denise M. McDannell of Biglerville; former son-in-law Mark K. McDannell of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Eric McDannell, Michael Inman, and Ginny McDannell; one great-granddaughter Phoebe McDannell; two sisters, Linda Austin of Gardners, and Brenda Gulden of Gettysburg; and three brothers, Curtis Ayers of Gettysburg, Robert Ayers of Aspers, and Clarence Ayers of Frostproof, Fla.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
