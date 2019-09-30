William J. Free, known to all as Bill Free, died Aug. 15, 2019, peacefully in his home. He now joins his parents, brother Tom, and brother-in-law Scott Young.
He will be missed by so many, including his brother Ken and sister-in-law Cindy; his sister Cathy; three nieces; two nephews; two grand-nieces; and one grand-nephew.
Bill was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania, on May 28, 1953, to James Free and Ruth (Rosensteel) Free.
Bill’s free spirit and love for the arts was expressed through hosting numerous live music events at his cabin. Bill welcomed many into his home with light heart and laughter.
Out of high school, Bill met lifelong friends and his love for live music escalated while he managed Mrs Jays in Asbury Park, N.J. Over time his curiosity got the best of him and he joined his brother in Malibu, Calif., where he spent many years working as a talented woodworker. He eventually moved back to Pennsylvania and worked in technology.
Bill is well known for his love and support of local, organic farms, especially the Wil-Ar farm with whom he had a loving relationship with for over 30 years. Bill was very passionate about preparing real food and shared his knowledge and cooking with many.
Bill’s family invite all who knew and loved Bill to a celebration of his life at Mountain Top Ministries located at 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, at 1 p.m., on Oct. 13, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to gofundme/Bill Free to assist with accumulating expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.