Mary F. Gebhart, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away Sunday, Aug.31, 2019, at the Gettysburg Center.
Born Nov. 2, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Otis E. and Laura Grace (Sheterom) Logan.
She was married to the late Charles E. Gebhart, and is survived by children, Edward C. Gebhart, James W. Gebhart, Cynthia L. Gebhart, and Timothy Gebhart; sister Dawn Dovey; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She attended Biglerville High School and worked at various local restaurants and then retired from the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Theola E. Logan and Betty L. Waddell; and brother Calvin E. Logan.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
