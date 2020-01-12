Alice Marie Moreland, 65, of Carroll Valley, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at home after a long illness. Born in Hamilton, N.Y., on June 24, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William Charles and Sarah Ermina (Owens) Bigelis.
Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert A. Moreland and her sister Barbara Bigelis.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca J. and Melissa L. Moreland, both of Carroll Valley; her sisters, Amy (Grant) Calhoun of Brookfield, N.Y., and Esther (Bruce) Tanner of Madison, N.Y.; sister-in-law Elizabeth Moreland of Utica, N.Y.; brothers-in-law, Joseph Moreland of Utica, N.Y., and Richard (Tracy) Moreland of Milford, Mich.; and nieces and nephews.
Alice loved her home, family, garden, animals and playing games with her daughters. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
A private service will be held by her family at a later date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
