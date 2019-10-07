Florence R. Myers, 91, of the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, and formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of John R. Myers who died Nov. 22, 2001.
Born Dec. 24, 1927, in Nashville, Pa., she was the daughter of Clair R. and Fairy M. (Leese) Bollinger.
Florence retired from the Brethren Home with over 22 years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, and a 1945 graduate of West York High School.
Florence enjoyed playing bingo, bridge, word search, word puzzles, working on art projects and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving is one daughter Julie A. Livelsberger and husband Francis “Fritz” of Hanover; one grandson John R. Livelsberger and wife Lexie of Mechanicsburg; and two great-grandchildren, Ella Jayne and Maxwell Fritz Livelsberger. She was preceded in death by a son Stephen J. Myers; and two brothers, Charles L. and Allen F. Bollinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, from 6 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m.
The family wishes a big thank you to her special caregivers at the Brethren Home.
Contributions in memory of Florence may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Raise the Cross Fund, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
