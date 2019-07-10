Frederick A. Gantz, 68, of Dillsburg, Pa., died Monday, July 08, 2019, at his home.
Born Feb. 26, 1951, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late George H. and M. Jane (Sanders) Gantz. He was the husband of Lauren E. (Kreager) Gantz of York Springs.
Mr. Gantz was an adjunct professor teaching sociology for several different colleges, and for the last several years he was a tenured professor in the Sociology Department at Harrisburg Area Community College.
He was a Gettysburg police officer for many years and chief of police from 1988-2002.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Christina Free and her wife Michelle of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; his two grandchildren, Zachary and Allison Waltman; a brother Shawn Gantz; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Pasholk and her husband Steve, Susan Gantz and Lori Kane; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Donald Gantz.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.