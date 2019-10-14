Dorothy Elizabeth Ebersole, 85, of Gettysburg and formerly of Arona, Pa., passed peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
She was the wife of the late Paul H. Ebersole who died in June, 2005. She is survived by her husband, Russell Strite, of Gettysburg. Together they shared 12 years of marriage.
She was born May 8, 1934, in Clear Springs, Md., the daughter of the late Mary Ann Hull.
Dorothy was a member of Peace Light Brethren in Christ Church, Biglerville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Paul W. Ebersole and wife Carol of Jeannette, Pa., Donald E. Ebersole and wife Audrey of Panama City, Fla., and Lois Harrison and husband James of Ellensburg, Wash.; stepchildren, James L. Strite and wife Norma of East Petersburg, Pa., Linda Lou Johnson of Lititz, Pa., Janet Saunders and husband Robert of Martinsburg, W.Va., Carol Zellers of Camp Hill, Pa., Diane Strite of Hagerstown, Md., and Amy Mufferi and husband Leo of Chambersburg, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Aimee Harrison and Dawn Myers.
A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy E. Ebersole will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor James C. Strite officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Private entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg, Pa.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy E. Ebersole may be made to the Peace Light Brethren in Christ Church, 2793 Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
To share memories of Dorothy E. Ebersole, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
