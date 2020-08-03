Wilmer A. Sharrah, 91, of Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Franklin Township, Adams County, the son of the late Allen and Anna Florence Forsythe Sharrah. Wilmer is survived by his wife of 66 years, F. Lorraine Hemler Sharrah.
Mr. Sharrah was a 1947 graduate of Gettysburg High School. For most of his life he was a fruit grower in the Orrtanna area until his retirement in 1992. He also was a school bus contractor/operator for 31 years for the Franklin Township and Gettysburg School Districts.
He was a member of the Adams County Fruit Growers Association. Along with his wife, Wilmer has visited most of the 50 states along with Canada and Switzerland.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sharrah is survived by two sons, Robert A. Sharrah and his wife Michele of McSherrystown, and Michael S. Sharrah and his wife Susan of Orrtanna; two grandsons, Zachary Sharrah and his wife Kyla, and Nathan Sharrah and his finance Becca Flickinger; a step-grandson, Justin Zigler; two great-granddaughters, Ava Sharrah and Layla Sharrah; and a number of nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three sisters, Jean Robinson, Betty Robinson, and Helen Stiles.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.