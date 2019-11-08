Mary Jane Garhart, 90, of Myerstown, formerly of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Paul E. Garhart, who died in 2003.
Born in Sharon on Dec. 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Rodgers) Hanrahan.
Mary Jane was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School, and 1980 graduate of InterAmerican University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was employed as a teacher at Maria Reina. A member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, Mary Jane served on the Board of Directors for Life Skills, and was an avid Bridge player.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Garhart, of Myerstown; sons, Mark, husband of Kim Garhart, of Myerstown, Matthew Garhart, of Columbia, MD; grandchildren, Margaret, Mary Beth, Emily, Marissa, and Ryan; sisters, Sarah Rose, of Pittsburgh; Suzanne, wife of Kerry Dalton, of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Mark Hanrahan.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. There will be no viewing or visitation. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
