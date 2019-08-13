Gary L. Moritz, age 78, of Gettysburg, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Gardens of Gettysburg after a lengthy illness.
He was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Gettysburg, son of the late Earl H. and Bertha K. (Shindledecker) Moritz.
Gary graduated from Fairfield High School in 1958 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from May 1958 until April 1962. Gary was employed by several steel fabricators and machine shops in the area and in 1986, started his own business, Moritz Machine & Repairs LLC, until his health required him to sell the business to his son, Marty.
He loved the outdoors and hunting and was a life member of the Adams County Fish & Game Assoc., serving as past president, South Mountain Fish & Game Assoc., American Legion Post #262, Biglerville, AmVets Post #172, Fairfield and the NRA. He was also a member of Sinnamahoning Sportman’s Assoc., Buchanan Valley Rod & Gun Club, and South Mountain Antique Engine Assoc.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and watching sports on TV, especially football and NASCAR. He was also an avid country music fan having enjoyed many trips to Nashville, Wheeling, Branson and Dollywood.
He is survived by his loving wife Elaine E. (Althoff) Moritz with whom he shared 58 years. He is also survived by three sons, Mark E. and wife Kristin M. of Columbia, Pa., Matthew L. and wife Cynthia M. of Downingtown, Pa., and Marty D. and companion Suzette Lechene of Gettysburg; and his four grandchildren, Erika and Karl (Mark), and Adam and Justin (Matthew); a sister Linda A. Baumgardner of Taneytown, Md.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother Earl H. Moritz Jr.; and four sisters, Janet M. Fiscel, Mary E. Stallsmith, Patricia J. Small and Lucy V. Broughton.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, followed by a funeral service at noon with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will follow the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Bender’s Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Adams County Fish & Game Association, 955 Jack Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.