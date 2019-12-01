Dean A. Bohner, 90, Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the York Hospital.
He was born March 12, 1929 in Hebe, the son of the late Boyd and Violet Leitzel Bohner.
Dean is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dawn Morgan Bohner; a daughter, Debra Bitting of Gettysburg; four grandchildren: Joshua Neiswender, Ryan Knaack, Allysa Knaack, Bret Bitting; a great-grandson, Braden Neiswender; a brother, William Bohner of Hebe; and a sister, Donna Keeley of Lewisburg. He was predeceased by a daughter, Denise Knaack.
Dean was an active member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder and past president of the Board of Trustees. He graduated from Line Mountain High School. In his early years he was employed at Penn National Insurance Company as an underwriting supervisor. During that time he took a two year leave to play semi-professional baseball for the Philadelphia A’s farm system before returning to Penn National. Dean came to Gettysburg upon acceptance of a position with Bankers Insurance Company, where he later became president. He then founded and operated the Dean Bohner Insurance and Financial Services Company for over 40 years. Dean was Past President of the Gettysburg Underwriters Association. He was a member of the Good Samaritan Lodge #336 F&AM, and the Zembo Shrine. Dean was a golfer and sports enthusiast and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. Private interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 924 North Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfueralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.