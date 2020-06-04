Thomas B. Weaver, 87, died at his home in Cropwell, Alabama, on April 17, 2020.
He was born on July 14, 1932, in Menallen Township, Adams County, to the late Sanford and Rae Thomas Weaver. He lived in Middletown, Pa., with his wife Betty Hikes Bear Weaver who died in November 2012. In 2013, he moved to Alabama with his daughter and her family until his death.
He spent most of his working years as a cross country truck driver. He enjoyed being outdoors, was an avid hunter and loved his dogs, Peanut and Oreo. He always had a smile and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by two sons from a previous marriage to Betty Bartek Weaver Dillard, Thomas D. Weaver and Mark L. Weaver; two brothers, George S. Weaver and Dale W. Weaver; and one sister Helen A. Brown.
He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Nix; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four stepchildren Ted, Beverly, Steven and Wanda Bear; two brothers, Peter L. Weaver and Benjamin N. Weaver; and three sisters, Joycelyn W. Taylor, Alice E. Schoffstall, and Addie J. Hess.
Private services were held in Alabama. A Celebration of Life will be held at the next family gathering.
Cremation was by Abanks Mortuary and Crematory, Birmingham, Alabama.
