Curvin R. “Manny” Sentz, 68, of New Oxford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of the late Goldie Virginia (Stouter) Sentz, his wife of 34 years, who died on June 17, 2007.
Manny was born June 4, 1951, in Gettysburg, the son of the late William R. and Naomi (Sponseller) Sentz.
Manny was considered a “Jack of all trades” and a farmer all his life.
Manny is survived by three sons, Richard L. Mummert of New Oxford, Terry E. Mummert of New Oxford, and Jeffrey J. Mummert of Thomasville; one daughter Judy A. Becker of New Oxford; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; and a brother David Sentz of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a daughter Brenda L. Gaydos.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. at 11:30 a.m. from the New Oxford Cemetery with Pastor Brad O’Connell officiating. A viewing will be held at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, on Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., prior to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Feiser Funeral Home Inc. 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, PA 17350 to help defray the cost of the funeral.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
