Ricky C. Cullison, age 63, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Friday, Oct. 12, 1956, in Franklin Township, Adams County, the son of the late Clarence D. and Irene M. (Stoner) Cullison.
Ricky graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1974. He was employed by Knouse Foods for 46 years. He currently served as the warehouse manager at the Orrtanna plant. He was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, where he served on the finance ministry and formerly served on the consistory. He served as the Franklin Township tax collector for the past two-and-a-half years. Rick, along with his dad, had a firewood business that he operated for 38 years.
Rick was an avid Phillies fan and cheered for all the Philadelphia teams. He enjoyed travelling with his wife to the beach and the tropics. He will be greatly missed by his German Shepard, Noel.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lauren C. (Dolan) Cullison. He is also survived by one daughter, Crystal Peck of New Oxford; one sister, Patsy Carey of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Cullison; and sister, Nancy Richardson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, in the Biglerville Cemetery with Rev. Linda Summers officiating. Due to the spread of Covid-19, those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations by wearing masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing as much as possible.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 555, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
