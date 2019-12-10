Philip L. Murren, 68, of Hanover, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born May 22, 1951, in Hanover, he was the son of Francis Jacob and Hilda Romaine (Wolfe) Murren.
Phil was retired from Utz Quality Foods in Hanover. He was a 1970 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Phil was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, McSherrystown Home Association, and New Oxford Social Club.
Surviving are four siblings, Patrick F. Murren of Hanover, David J. Murren and wife Rose of New Oxford, Mark L. Murren of Hanover, and Michael “Mike” J. Murren and wife Kathy of McSherrystown; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by a brother Stephen E. Murren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Joseph Gotwalt and Rev. Charles L. Persing concelebrating. Burial will follow at Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be John, Mike, Jared, Dave and Bob Murren and Vince Adams.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Phil may be to Annunciation HVAC Fund, 26. N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
