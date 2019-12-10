Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.