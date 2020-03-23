Richard A. Flickinger, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 6, 1934, in Littlestown, the son of the late Harry Lloyd and Ruth Miller Flickinger. His wife Mary C. Flickinger died in 2014.
Richard was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He began his working career at Mason Dixon Dairy Farm and later for Floyd Huff Builders. But in 1960 he went to work for PennDOT where he worked for the next 29 years as an equipment operator. While he was working at PennDOT he was also farming his family farm in Straban Township. He enjoyed hunting and camping.
Mr. Flickinger is survived by four children, Wayne R. Flickinger and his wife Debra of Biglerville, Karen L. Keller and her husband David of Gettysburg, Gary V. Flickinger and his companion Lynn of Gettysburg, and Dennis J. Flickinger and his wife Patricia of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister Joyce Vincent of Emmitsburg, Md. He was predeceased by a sister Shirley Shafer and a brother Roger Flickinger.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a private graveside service will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Gettysburg. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
