Mary Jane Serio, 84, of East Berlin, died Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020 at her home.
Born May 21, 1935 in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Ronnorah M. (Shaffer) Gray. She was the wife of the late Dwight L. Reneker who died in 2001 and the late Joseph C. Serio who died in 2004.
Mrs. Serio was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She worked for a number of years for the State of Florida as a secretary in their Department of Health. Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as being very involved as a foster mother in caring for children through Catholic Charities. She loved camping and making crafts running her own business selling her crafts. She also won many ribbons, including “Best in Show” with her baked goods at the state fair in Florida.
She is survived by her 10 children” Michael R. Shields (Carol Tedesco), Beth A. Hosler (Robert C.), Lucinda L. Graves (Charles B.), Mary A. Griffiths (David J.), Yvonne M. Maley (Rodney L.), Francis L. Smith, Thomas E. Reneker, Mark C. Reneker (Katie), Joseph D. Reneker (Karen E. Martin), Daniel L. Reneker (Jennifer E. Dauberman); 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her brother Ronald T. Gray (Karen “Tooter”), and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Kenneth, three sisters, Delores, Carole, and Rose, one grandson, Jason, and one great grandchild, Miles.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 25 West High St., Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Daniel Mitzel Celebrant. Private burial will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday morning at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis TN 38148 or to Asana Hospice & Palliative Care, 4813 Jonestown Rd., Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 171709, Attn: Carlie Steckley.
