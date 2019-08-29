Philip E. Little

Philip “Phil” Edward Little, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal home on Aug. 27, 2019. Born in Bonneauville, he was the son of Dennis and Edith (Small) Little. He is survived by his wife Linda; they were married for 57 years. He is also survived by his son Doug Little and his wife Kim, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania and his son Jeff Little and his wife, Vicky of Arnold, Maryland. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alex Little, Cassie Little and Elizabeth Little, all of Littlestown and Ian Little of Arnold, Maryland.
Phil was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters and was preceded in death by them: Edith Woerner, Raymond Little, Catherine Slusser, Theron Little, Helen Bauerline, John Little, Louise Noble, Norman Little, and Doris Shaner.
Phil was a graduate of the Class of 1957 of Delone Catholic High School. He was a member of the St Joseph the Worker Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Veterans Post 1342, and the Bonneauville Fire Company for many years. He previously worked at Sonoco Products Company in Hanover and its predecessors for over 45 years. He was elected the tax collector of the Borough of Bonneauville after its incorporation in 1961 and served in that office for nearly 58 years until the time of his death. He loved spending time with his family in Ocean City, Maryland, especially boating, fishing and biking there and spending time with friends at his bayside neighborhood.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, August 31 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (Bonneauville). A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church. His pastor, Reverend Benny Jose will be the celebrant. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church or the American Heart Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.