David J. Smithson, Jr., 93, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Ann F. (Ricker) Smithson, who died Nov. 13, 2018.
David was born March 16, 1926, in Findlay, Ohio, the son of the late David John and Minnie Bell (Lindsey) Smithson, Sr.
David was a member of Cavalry Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, Md., and a member of First Baptist Church Kengar in Kensington, Md. David was a purchasing agent for Denro Labs in Rockville, Md., director of programing for Montgomery Community College, in Rockville, Md. In his youth, David was a projectionist at a movie theater. David was a photographer, and played both the saxophone and clarinet. David was a veteran during the Korean War conflict, and played in the 158th Army Band in Ft. Monmouth, NJ.
David is survived by his children, D. Dean Smithson, Michael K. Smithson and his wife Sandy, Daniel K. Smithson, Lindsey R. Reid and her husband Allen, Carle A. Rice and her husband Richard, Lansing C. Hillman and her husband Kenneth, Yvonnett M. Glickert and husband Douglas, Leavitt Z. Andreson and her husband Seth, Nathanael C. Smithson and his wife Kim, and Joshua G. Smithson and his wife Amber; 27 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Ann Smithson, and a brother, Bill E. Smithson.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
