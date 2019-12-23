Linda Sue Knox, 76, life-long resident of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at her home.
Born May 6, 1943, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles William and Dorothy Margaret (Baumgardner) Knox.
Linda was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School Class of 1961, and St. Joseph College Class of 1965. She worked for 34 years as a library media specialist in the Baltimore city public school system until her retirement in 1999. She was a life-long member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg.
Surviving are brother Charles “Tom” Knox and wife Doris of Hanover, Pa.; special cousin Shelly Hess of Taneytown; and several other cousins. She was predeceased by a brother James E. Knox, and sister Polly Ann Knox.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg with Pastor Jon Greenstone officiating. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Elias Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465 Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
