Dollie V. Keefer Sheaffer, age 90, of Aspers, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Hanover. She was born Friday, July 26, 1929, in Mount Judea, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Columbus J. and Gracie M. (Riddell) Collins.
Dollie retired from both Cadbury Beverages, formerly Duffy Motts, and Knouse Foods Inc.
Her husband, Glenn F. Sheaffer, passed away in 2004.
She is survived by two daughters, Gracie Mae Clouser of Hanover, and Dollie Marie Shaw of Hanover; three sons, James Lester Freeman Keefer of Tucson, Ariz., Edward Eugene Keefer of State College, and Edwin Nevin Keefer of York; stepchildren, Dean Sheaffer of Newville, Darlene Price of New Jersey, and Earl Laughman of Aspers; 17 grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; seven great-great-granddaughters, and one on the way; and several great-great-step-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers, Jay Collins of Kansas City, Mo., Leroy Collins of Western Grove, Ark., Earnon Collins of Sheldon, Mo., and Berlin Collins of Aurora, Colo. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Lisa Glatfelter; a step-great-granddaughter; and brothers Verlon and James.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Dugan Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.