Dr. Gregory A. Rongione, DDS, 51, of Littlestown, entered God’s Eternal Care on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Born Nov. 8, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Deacon Frank Sr. and Theresa C. (Ristaino) Rongione. Gregory was the loving husband of Marcie A. Bidinger with whom he shared 21 years of marriage.
Dr. Rongione was a 1985 graduate of Calvert Hall College High School, Towson, Md. He earned his bachelor of science degree from Loyola College of Baltimore in 1989, and graduated from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in 1994, where he earned the Physiology Award and was inducted into Gorgas Odontological Honor Society, OKU Honor Society, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He then did an internship at the D.C. Veterans Administration Hospital. Dr. Rongione did his four-year residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Georgetown University Hospital, where he was twice named resident of the year.
Dr. Rongione joined Adams Oral Surgery in July of 1999. He took and passed his board certification exams and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 2002.
Dr. Rongione was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. His other memberships include the American Dental Association, Pennsylvania Dental Association, Hanover-Gettysburg Area Dental Society (past president, current treasurer), Central Pennsylvania Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Pennsylvania Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Middle Atlantic Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (board member, current VP), American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons. He was also a board member and past president of the Frederick County Figure Skating Association.
Dr. Rongione was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals hockey team, as well as a season ticket holder, but most importantly, he was a huge supporter of his girls in their figure skating and baton twirling endeavors.
In addition to his wife Marcie, Gregory is survived by his daughters, Isabella L. Rongione and Alaina N. Rongione; two brothers, Frank Rongione Jr. and wife Cecelia of Westminster, Md., and Mark Rongione and wife Marian of Baltimore, Md.; and two sisters, Donna M. Rongione of Baltimore, Md., and Teresa M. Burns and husband Michael of Westminster, Md.; and nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Dr. Rongione’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, as well as 10–11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Dr. Rongione to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
