Harold W. Flickinger, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra A. (Sipe) Flickinger, his wife of 59 years.
Harold was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Oxford Township, the son of the late Hazel (McIlwee) Chronister and the late Earl F. Flickinger.
Harold was a 1958 graduate of New Oxford High School, and retired from Bethlehem Steel and Vulcan Materials after a combined 38 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul’s U.C.C. in New Oxford, where he served on church council, the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and the McSherrystown Home Association.
In addition to his wife Sandy, Harold is survived by two daughters, Andrea Killingsworth and her husband Wayne of Hatboro, and Kathy Andrews and her husband Elvis of Freeport, Grand Bahama; a son Eric Flickinger and his wife Jenn of Hanover; four grandchildren, Abigail Killingsworth, Carly Flickinger, Ella Flickinger, and Brady Courville; three sisters, Marie Appler of Littlestown, Mary Bream of Universal City, Texas, and Gloria Pavy of Metairie, La.; a brother David Chronister and his wife Betty of York; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Velma Millhelm, and a brother Richard Flickinger.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the New Oxford Cemetery, 4971 York Road, New Oxford, with Rev. Thomas Lush officiating. There will be no viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s U.C.C., 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, PA 17350; or to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
