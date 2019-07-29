Grace E. Himes, age 81, of Biglerville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Sunday, March 20, 1938, in Harrisburg, the daughter of the late Max and Eleanor (Long) Shreve.
Grace attended Biglerville High School. She was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages in Aspers for 27 years. She was a member of Mt. Olivet U.B. Church and an auxiliary member of Fairfield AmVets.
She enjoyed all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren being with her. She enjoyed gardening, when she was able and travelling all over the United States.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald L. Himes Sr. She is also survived by one daughter, Deborah A. and husband Sam Shumate of Biglerville; one son, Donald L. and wife Brenda Himes Jr. of Biglerville; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Wilmer Shreve of Bendersville and Arthur Shreve of Carlisle; and one sister, Ruth Taylor of Fayetteville. She was preceded in death by five bothers, Howard “Sonny,” Max Jr., Larry, Richard, Robert and Joseph; and three sisters, Esther Baker, Naomi Miller and Martha Sillik.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services are pending at this time. A future obit will be published.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
