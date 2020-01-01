Shirley F. (Runk) Fetter, 82, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home. She was the loving wife of Larry A. Fetter Sr.; together they would have celebrated their 57th year of marriage on Jan. 14.
Born Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1937, in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Roy Victor and Delores C. (Bolin) Runk.
Shirley was a loving wife and mother; she cherished her family and spending time with them. Shirley enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and was an animal lover. She had many hobbies but most of all she loved doing all different types of crafts; she loved the Christmas season and enjoyed watching it snow in the winter, but when spring and summer came around she liked to be in the garden planting daises and marigolds. Shirley liked to listen to Celtic and Gaelic music and also John Denver and the Mills Brothers.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by four children, Larry A. Fetter Jr. and his wife Susan of Littlestown, Colby A. Fetter and his wife Nicole of Toronto, Canada, Jason A. Fetter and his wife Kamela of Biglerville, and Christine Kramer and her husband Paul of York; a grandson Phillip Fetter; six siblings; and many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Daniel Mitzel officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery, Gettysburg. Pallbearers will be Larry A. Fetter, Colby A. Fetter, Jason A. Fetter, Phillip Fetter, Larry Runk and Chad Fetter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Shirley F. (Runk) Fetter and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
