Charles F. Miller Jr., 94, Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Paramount Nursing Home.
He was born May 27, 1926, in Nokesville, Va., the son of the late Charles F. and Daisy Diehl Miller Sr. His wife Gloria Shultz Miller died in 2019.
Mr. Miller was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. For most of his life, he worked with his father as Adams County fruit growers, running an orchard operation and also doing logging in the Adams County area.
Charles was an active and longtime member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church where he had served as Sunday school treasurer.
He enjoyed hunting in Potter County and once took two snapshots of a hibernating bear inside a cave. (The second photograph was taken closer to the bear to make sure the picture was clear and the flash is reflected in its eyes.) He also loved hunting for mushrooms, which he dried and ate.
Nieces and nephews fondly remember riding with him to deliver peaches to upstate New York so that they could keep him awake during the long drive. He enjoyed family and friend gatherings and being a father to his beloved daughter, Sherry.
Charles is survived by a brother, Harold Miller of Hanover; a brother- and sister-in-law, Loring and Jean Shultz of Gettysburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry M. Miller; and sisters, Mildred Jacoby, Doris Rider, and Marie Yingling.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. with his brother Harold Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to help defray funeral expenses by sending a check to made out to Cindy Williams, 596 Winding Lane, East Berlin, PA 17316, and putting the “Charles F. Miller Memorial Fund” in the memo line. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
